Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,642 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,822. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

