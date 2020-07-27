Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,905 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.09. 941,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

