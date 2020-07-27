Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $70,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. 5,819,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,967,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

