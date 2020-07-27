Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,971 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after buying an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. 4,236,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

