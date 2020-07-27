Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,919 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $283.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.33. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

