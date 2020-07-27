Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,060 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded up $6.79 on Monday, reaching $437.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,739. The stock has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average is $367.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

