Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,680,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000.

IVV traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.50. 3,431,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

