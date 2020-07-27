Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 8.8% Higher

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.17, 1,493,525 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,783,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 4.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

