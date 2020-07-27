Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.81 on Monday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.