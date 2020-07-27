Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

