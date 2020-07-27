cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Up 8.4%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 1,229,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,444,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

YCBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 530,758 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD in the first quarter valued at $651,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 144.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 229,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 113.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,778 shares in the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.