Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 9.7%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.82, approximately 146,955 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 47,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.