Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 4.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.29. 13,985,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,134,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.