Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) is ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s 9th Largest Position

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its position in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,214,236 shares during the quarter. Clearsign Combustion comprises about 4.7% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 1.62% of Clearsign Combustion worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearsign Combustion by 20.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

CLIR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 106,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,590. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Clearsign Combustion Corp has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clearsign Combustion Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

