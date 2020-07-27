Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.69 and last traded at $140.36, 163,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 224,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.41.

Several research firms recently commented on COHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.91.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coherent by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

