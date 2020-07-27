Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.69 and last traded at $140.36, 163,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 224,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.41.
Several research firms recently commented on COHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.91.
In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coherent by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.