Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.22, approximately 3,683,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,744,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

