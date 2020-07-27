Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 936,212 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $84,619,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.44. 1,542,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,409. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

