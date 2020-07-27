Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,247 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $92.75. 408,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,417. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

