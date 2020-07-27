Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 234,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.59. 449,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,219. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

