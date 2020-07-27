Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.41. 134,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.55. The company has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

