Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,207,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 627,077 shares of company stock valued at $114,514,856. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $191.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

