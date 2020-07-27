Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,652 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,552 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $208.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.