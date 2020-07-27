Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 83,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock worth $23,532,028 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

