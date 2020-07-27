Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,076. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

