Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.7% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 159,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.31. 1,339,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $269.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

