Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Crane also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-4.10 EPS.

CR traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 322,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,502. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

