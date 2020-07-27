Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Crane also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.30-4.10 EPS.
CR traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 322,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,502. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.51.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
