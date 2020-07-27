Cream Trading 45.8% Higher This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market capitalization of $43,669.54 and approximately $12.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00703976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.01238431 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00135858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,062.33 or 1.00358675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00147427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.