Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €157.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €157.00 ($176.40) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.05 ($150.61).

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €5.62 ($6.31) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €135.64 ($152.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.73. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.09. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a fifty-two week high of €139.72 ($156.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

