CryptoPing Price Tops $0.0278 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $250,187.64 and $1,484.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.58 or 0.01885423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00178227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00101769 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

