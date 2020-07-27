Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,689. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

