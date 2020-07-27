DATA Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Kucoin and Ethfinex. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $365,763.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.01879271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00178730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00105195 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

