Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Trading 9.2% Higher

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) shares traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.09, 147,618 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 175,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.90.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

