Delphy (DPY) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $796,450.34 and approximately $2,206.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

