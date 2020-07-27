DMarket Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.03 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. DMarket has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $257,147.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Upbit and IDEX. During the last week, DMarket has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.01879271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00178730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00105195 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, YoBit, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

