Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 14%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) traded up 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.79, 309,494 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 795,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Ebang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit