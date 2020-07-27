Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 14%

Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON) traded up 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.79, 309,494 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 795,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Ebang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

