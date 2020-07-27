Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) Trading 11.6% Higher

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) shares traded up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.40, 4,070,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,776,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit