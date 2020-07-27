EvenCoin (EVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $626,708.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $149,399.02 and approximately $626,708.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

