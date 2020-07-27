Expanse Price Reaches $0.0404 on Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $759,301.74 and $12,350.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

