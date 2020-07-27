Firestone Capital Management Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 360,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 164,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,530,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,605,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

