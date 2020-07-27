Firestone Capital Management Has $12.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 6.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,651. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

