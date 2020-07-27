Firestone Capital Management Has $248,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $900.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $837.25.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $122.60 on Monday, reaching $1,539.60. 15,973,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. The firm has a market cap of $285.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.64. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

