Firestone Capital Management Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 509,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,856. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

