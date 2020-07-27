Firestone Capital Management Has $30,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $260.41. 3,763,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,381,960. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

