Firestone Capital Management Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,719,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,782,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,496 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.