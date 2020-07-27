Firestone Capital Management Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.94. 4,111,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

