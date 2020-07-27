Firestone Capital Management Purchases 11,766 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

