Firestone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $77,195,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

