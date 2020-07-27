Firestone Capital Management Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.09. 16,368,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,528,801. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.