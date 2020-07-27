Firestone Capital Management Sells 1,850 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,440. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

