Firestone Capital Management Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

